US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on Monday at a Stanford University forum moderated by former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice. Photo: AP
Despite conflicts, Antony Blinken says US must not ‘lose sight of cooperative aspect’ of China relationship
- The US secretary of state says problems like climate change and global health will be difficult to solve if the two nations ‘are not actually engaged’
- Speaking at Stanford University, Blinken observes that China under Xi Jinping ‘is more repressive at home’ and ‘more aggressive abroad’
