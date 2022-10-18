US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on Monday at a Stanford University forum moderated by former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice. Photo: AP
Despite conflicts, Antony Blinken says US must not ‘lose sight of cooperative aspect’ of China relationship

  • The US secretary of state says problems like climate change and global health will be difficult to solve if the two nations ‘are not actually engaged’
  • Speaking at Stanford University, Blinken observes that China under Xi Jinping ‘is more repressive at home’ and ‘more aggressive abroad’

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in Washington

Updated: 6:19am, 18 Oct, 2022

