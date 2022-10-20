An anti-Fufeng sign at the project’s site in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Photo: Craig Spicer
North Dakotans opposed to Chinese milling plant appeal to state’s high court
- Residents in Grand Forks seek to overturn district judge’s ruling rejecting citywide referendum on proposed US$700 million project by subsidiary of China’s Fufeng Group
- Resistance to the project centres on its proximity to a US Air Force base, which residents fear will be vulnerable to espionage
