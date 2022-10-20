The report reveals widespread fear among ethnic Chinese scientists in the US arising from their routine research. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China relations
China

At least 1,400 US-based ethnic Chinese scientists exited American institutions for mainland China, study reveals

  • ‘Chilling effect’ felt from Washington policies like Trump-era initiative that targeted suspected theft of technical secrets and intellectual property
  • If fear isn’t alleviated, high risk US will see ‘underutilisation of scientific talent’ and lose out to China and other countries, say authors

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 6:16am, 20 Oct, 2022

