A cotton picker works in a field in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
US-China relations
China

Xinjiang exports to US dip in September but still higher year on year despite forced labour law

  • Machinery and mechanical equipment top category of products shipped from region, whose month-on-month decline aligns with weakening in Chinese exports
  • US customs chief insists ‘seeing good examples of compliance so far’ with recently implemented Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act

Ji SiqiJacob Fromer
Ji Siqi and Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 2:00am, 25 Oct, 2022

