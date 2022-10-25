In an effort to shore up supply chains critical to national security, the United States has increased the threshold for American-made content in federal purchases – a scheduled change that targets mainland China. The Buy American Act, which was finalised in March and based on an executive order signed by President Joe Biden during his first week in office, requires all manufactured products bought by the federal government to have a certain level of domestically sourced components. On Tuesday, the former limit of 55 per cent will rise to 60 per cent, and by 2029 it is scheduled to increase to 75 per cent. Joshua Rodman of Sandler, Travis and Rosenberg, a Washington-based law firm, said the requirement would affect “electronics, defence and other industries which are assembly/manufacture intensive and provide customised or specialised” products. The change comes as alarms have been sounded over the reliance of US military supply chains on countries like China and Russia, and amid reports of US plans to “co-produce” weapons with Taiwan, a self-rule island that China claims as its own. The Pentagon has neither confirmed nor denied those reports. Tensions remain high between the two countries as the Biden administration has banned China’s access to US semiconductor technology and identified the Asian giant as a “threat” in its new National Security Strategy. But the path to creating supply chains completely independent of mainland China is littered with hurdles. Experts say that insisting on a greater proportion of US-made parts in the procurement process is a challenge since a complete mapping of components along the chain is difficult to perform. For example, China provides more than 85 per cent of global rare earth minerals, which are used in making night-vision devices, solid rocket fuels that propel missiles, hi-tech magnets and lithium-ion batteries. The dependence of various US military systems on rare earth minerals from China was highlighted in a US Congressional Research Service report released in March. It warned of Chinese-made electronics components, software that may contain Chinese- or Russian-origin elements, Defence Department purchases of Chinese-made drones, and the use of Chinese-made surveillance cameras at American military installations. How ‘friendshoring’ helps US shift supply chains away from China In a February report titled “Securing Defense-Critical Supply Chains” , the Pentagon noted that many domestic suppliers with the “capability and capacity to produce kinetic capabilities” have over time lost business or exited the market because of “unstable” procurement practices and “competitive pressure from foreign nations, particularly China”. Bradley Martin, director of the Rand National Security Supply Chain Institute, said that since “so many things are manufactured and so many raw materials processed in China, it can be very difficult to know where all the components for a particular part might have originated – or passed through – as they move through the supply chain”. In 2019, it was confirmed that a Chinese-owned firm was manufacturing the “British” circuit boards used in F-35 fighter jets after Lockheed Martin had long denied it. The same year, an American firm was caught hiding the Chinese origin of surveillance equipment it had been selling for years to the US military in “Made in America” packaging. In September, the Pentagon temporarily suspended the deliveries of fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets after Chinese-sourced magnets were found in turbomachine pumps supplied by Honeywell. Two days later, however, the F-35 joint production office sought a waiver, citing serious risk to production targets. A Congressional Research Service report revealed in 2021 that each F-35 requires around 417 kilos (920 pounds) of rare earth minerals. After the incident, the Defence Department issued an interim ruling requiring all bidders on contracts to disclose if any components would be produced in China. This was followed by the agency blacklisting a number of what it described as “Chinese military companies operating in the US”. These firms included the China Railway Rolling Stock Corp, which exports commuter train cars to many American cities, including Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as to freight companies; Shenzhen-based DJI Technology, which is estimated to control over 50 per cent of the world market for commercial drones; CRRC Corp, which manufactures railway maintenance equipment; and Zhejiang Dahua Technology, a Hangzhou-based surveillance equipment maker. Last week, two US lawmakers, Representatives Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, and John Garamendi, a California Democrat, asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to designate the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation as a Chinese military company in order to block American investment it. The Railway Security Alliance told the Congress in 2020 that the corporation controls about 83 per cent of the global market. Biden orders review of US supply chains’ reliance on overseas producers Martin said that given the “time and awareness”, substitutes could likely be located, but at the cost of delayed production, adding that “it probably is true that complete independence from every external source of defence material would be impossible”. Pentagon spokesman Timothy Gorman said on Monday that the agency could “ensure full compliance” as the content threshold rises to 60 per cent. Along with mainland China, Taiwan remains an indispensable source of electronics and semiconductors for the United States. According to TrendForce, a Taipei-based research firm, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co accounts for 54 per cent of the global foundry market share. TSMC also makes computer chips used in the F-35 jets, and “high-performance chips for US military suppliers such as Xilinx” and Pentagon-approved “military grade chips”, according to a 2020 report by Nikkei Asia. Biden says new IBM investment will boost US in tech competition with China Since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August visit to Taipei, which prompted Beijing to suspend all bilateral cooperation and stage an unprecedented siege of the island, China-US ties have only become more fraught over the issue of Taiwan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested last week that Chinese President Xi Jinping may be pursuing reunification on the “tightened timeline”. Those remarks were followed by Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday calling on the US Navy to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan “as soon as this year”. Experts say that US dependence on Taiwan for advanced microchips could spell serious troubles in the event of an invasion. “This would be a very challenging scenario for the US and for the rest of the world,” Martin said. “However, such disruption would also impact China, so all concerned need to understand the vulnerabilities involved with this particular supply chain.”