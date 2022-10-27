Kalverstraat, a busy street in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands. Photo: Getty Images
Dutch government investigating reports Chinese police operate illegally in Netherlands to silence critics
- ‘At least two offices’ operating as ‘overseas service stations’ for Chinese-Dutch citizens to renew driving licences serve as fronts, say local media
- ‘Regular signals’ from Dutch-Chinese community of intimidation and threats tied to their opinions or activities, foreign ministry adds
