The US has been without a permanent ambassador to India since January 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
As US names new interim envoy to India, 2-year ambassador lapse is called problematic
- President Joe Biden chose Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as ambassador to New Delhi last year, but two Republican senators have put a hold on the nomination
- Elizabeth Jones will become the fifth temporary US appointment to India since January 2021, when Biden took office
