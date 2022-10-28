Sweeping export controls announced earlier this month on high-end semiconductors and chip-making tools to China will almost certainly be followed by similar curbs on quantum computing , high-end biotechnology and artificial intelligence software given an overriding US focus on protecting national security over trade or the implications for US companies or the Chinese economy , a senior US official said Thursday. The administration of President Joe Biden has announced these rules unilaterally, but is aware their effectiveness depends on a unified stance from key allies, including advanced chip tool makers Japan and the Netherlands , with a multilateral agreement expected soon, said Alan Estevez , industry and security undersecretary at the US Commerce Department, adding that the intent is not to impede China economically. “Will we end up doing something in those areas? If I was a betting person, I would put money on that,” said Estevez, who oversees the bureau of industry and security charged with crafting and enforcing the new rules. “That is not, despite some of the views out there, about the economic destruction of China,” he added. “This is about national security.” Estevez, who joined the Commerce Department after a 36-year career with the Defence Department, said the fact that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan cited export restrictions weeks before the Commerce Department announcement underscored the priority given across various US agencies. “When I see an action that needs to be taken for national security, I have top-down coverage to take care of that regardless of the impact,” he said, adding that Washington would be realistic about what it limits. “We do look to see what’s available in the world and whether it makes sense.” On October 7, the Commerce Department announced a ban on sales to China of high-end US chips and the tools, components and software used to make them, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence and US software with potential military application. China makes hi-tech ‘top of all economic policies’ as Xi refines growth goals It also extended its reach well beyond US shores, limiting to China foreign countries’ exports that rely on these US technology or software. And it prevented US citizens from consulting or otherwise assisting China in sensitive areas even as it tightened oversight of Chinese companies seen as potential or actual violators. Beijing has slammed the hugely consequential new rules as a malicious attempt to block Chinese companies in violation of global trade rules. But it has yet to roll out expected countermeasures. The US official said he hoped China would recognise that the measures were targeted and carefully designed. “I don’t want to conjecture what they’re going to do,” said Estevez. “It’s not a massive shutdown of Chinese industry. It’s a targeted shutdown of using our capability against us, and we hope that they’re going to respond, take that into account.” China’s chip industry group urges US to undo ‘arbitrary’ export curbs The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Estevez, speaking at the Centre for a New American Security, likened Washington’s expanded use of hi-tech export restrictions to “an anaconda slowly squeezing and squeezing and squeezing”. He drew a parallel to US efforts to curtail weapons development by China and Russia since the latter’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine , including those involving radar hopping, precision guidance, radar evading, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence. Estevez said the Commerce Department’s so-called unverified list of Chinese companies was not a blacklist per se. However, companies that fail to explain how they use high-end chips and equipment could find themselves on what amounts to a blacklist. Earlier this month, 31 Chinese companies were added , including Yangtze Memory Technologies Company , the Asian giant’s most successful memory chip company. China’s top chip equipment maker asks American staff to step aside Chinese companies on the unverified list are given 60 days to show they are not misusing or diverting technologies. Those that do not comply are transferred to a so-called entity list, leading to an outright ban. Working their way off the entity list involves a careful review by the US Defence, State, Commerce and related agencies. Ridding itself of tightening export restrictions would require China to “change its behaviour” by, for example, halting intellectual property theft, economic coercion of Western companies, the suppression of its own people and otherwise violating human rights using Western technology. “For Western firms, it’s case by case. For Chinese firms, it’s a presumption of denial,” Estevez said. “My job is not to change their behaviour. I’m not here as a diplomat … My job is to protect national security.”