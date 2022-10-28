US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada to join US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, vows to play ‘bigger role’ in region
- Seeking way forward from fraught relations with Beijing, Ottawa joins 13-nation alliance viewed as centrepiece of American strategy
- Top American envoy praises announcement, saying US will ‘closely consult’ IPEF nations on process for considering new members
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP