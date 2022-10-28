US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
US-China relations
China

Canada to join US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, vows to play ‘bigger role’ in region

  • Seeking way forward from fraught relations with Beijing, Ottawa joins 13-nation alliance viewed as centrepiece of American strategy
  • Top American envoy praises announcement, saying US will ‘closely consult’ IPEF nations on process for considering new members

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 6:20am, 28 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE