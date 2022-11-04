Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the US, delivering a speech in Yorba Linda, California, in February to mark the 50th anniversary of US President Richard Nixon’s historic visit to China. Photo: Kyodo
China

Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to US and a long-time Xi loyalist, poised to lead foreign ministry

  • Promotion to Central Committee after 20th party congress caps ascent to Beijing’s power circle marked by defiant tone in service of Chinese leader
  • But during Qin’s time in Washington bilateral relations failed to improve as senior diplomat made few inroads with policymakers, analysts say

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier

Updated: 2:00am, 4 Nov, 2022

