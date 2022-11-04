As several legislators looked on, US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act on August 16. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
Foreign manufacturers hope US modifies stance on EVs and hi-tech components after midterms
- US President Joe Biden signed legislation to incentivise domestic production and reduce supply chain threats, especially from China
- But allies including South Korea, Japan and EU as well as affected industries have said the regulations violate international trade laws and are seeking corrections
