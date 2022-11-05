Attendees at the 2022 India-Taiwan Industrial Collaboration Summit in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy of FICCI via Twitter
Attendees at the 2022 India-Taiwan Industrial Collaboration Summit in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy of FICCI via Twitter
Taiwan
China

Amid chill in China ties, India and Taiwan look to ‘deeply engage’ in electronics, chips and green tech

  • Taipei economics minister on visit to New Delhi with top business leaders from island announces signing of at least 20 memorandums of understanding
  • ‘Imperative for Taiwan to look at India with fresh eyes given geopolitics and supply-chain realignment,’ says de facto New Delhi envoy to Taipei

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 6:38am, 5 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Attendees at the 2022 India-Taiwan Industrial Collaboration Summit in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy of FICCI via Twitter
Attendees at the 2022 India-Taiwan Industrial Collaboration Summit in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy of FICCI via Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE