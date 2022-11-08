A screenshot from Jay Chen for Congress Campaign shows an ad being run by his rival, Representative Michele Steel, to suggest that Chen is soft on China. YouTube account/ Photo: YouTube via LAist
California congressional race pits Asian vs Asian, with a strong anti-China bias
- Republican Michelle Steel, a Korean-American, is running against Democrat Jay Chen, a Taiwanese-American, in a heavily Vietnamese district in Orange County
- Steel’s attempts to characterise Chen as soft on China and a Communist Party sympathiser has elevated concern that it will worsen anti-Asian violence
