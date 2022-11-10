The rising sun creeps across the US Capitol building on Wednesday, the morning after Americans voted in the country’s midterm elections. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
US midterms: control of Congress remains unsettled, with several House and Senate races unresolved
- Republicans seen as likely to narrowly win the House of Representatives, while Democrats may hold onto the Senate
- Anticipated ‘red wave’ failed to occur, which could limit Republican efforts to pursue anti-China legislation
