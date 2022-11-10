Taiwanese officials including Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (left) take part in a Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st Century Trade news conference on June 1 in Taipei. Photo: Courtesy of Executive Yuan
US, Taiwan finish round of trade talks, agree to keep discussing 11 topics
- Areas highlighted for continued discussion include anticorruption efforts, digital trade, state-owned enterprises and non-market policies and practices
- No agreement is expected until at least next year
Taiwanese officials including Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (left) take part in a Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st Century Trade news conference on June 1 in Taipei. Photo: Courtesy of Executive Yuan