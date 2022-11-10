US President Joe Biden holds a press conference at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Biden says Xi meeting at G20 summit would discuss US-China ‘red lines’
- On Taiwan, American leader declines to comment on whether he would confirm to his counterpart defending self-ruled island if Beijing attacked
- Biden suggests he could also discuss China’s growing nuclear arsenal as well as ‘fair trade’ issues
