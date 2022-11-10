US President Joe Biden holds a press conference at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations
Biden says Xi meeting at G20 summit would discuss US-China ‘red lines’

  • On Taiwan, American leader declines to comment on whether he would confirm to his counterpart defending self-ruled island if Beijing attacked
  • Biden suggests he could also discuss China’s growing nuclear arsenal as well as ‘fair trade’ issues

Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 8:01am, 10 Nov, 2022

