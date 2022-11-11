Nitrile gloves, like those pictured here, gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic for reducing the odds of transmitting infection. Photo: Shutterstock
Emerging US medical gloves industry fits ‘made-in-America’ plan to cut reliance on global supply chains
- Dire memories of supply shortfalls early in coronavirus pandemic spur home-grown production boosted by government help
- Job creation another goal as nation strives to prepare for next healthcare challenges
