Sherry Chen, a National Weather Service hydrologist who was accused of spying for China, has settled her wrongful prosecution and termination cases with the US government. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China

Wrongly terminated Chinese-American scientist Sherry Chen settles cases for nearly US$2 million

  • The settlement for Sherry Chen, formerly a National Weather Service hydrologist, ends a decade-long odyssey that began when she was charged with spying for Beijing
  • “The Commerce Department is finally being held responsible for its wrongdoing and for the conduct of its illegal security unit,’ Chen says

Bochen Han
Bochen Han in Washington

Updated: 6:13am, 12 Nov, 2022

