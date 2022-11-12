US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls for boosting economic integration with India during her visit to New Delhi on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls for boosting economic integration with India during her visit to New Delhi on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China

Yellen urges closer US-India ties to ‘diversify’ supply chains away from China ahead of G20 summit

  • Washington looking to cut reliance on countries that ‘present geopolitical and security risks’, says American treasury secretary in swipe at Beijing
  • But no guarantee of smooth dealings between US and India given their past tariff disputes and other policy differences, analysts observe

Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 7:00am, 12 Nov, 2022

