US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls for boosting economic integration with India during her visit to New Delhi on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Yellen urges closer US-India ties to ‘diversify’ supply chains away from China ahead of G20 summit
- Washington looking to cut reliance on countries that ‘present geopolitical and security risks’, says American treasury secretary in swipe at Beijing
- But no guarantee of smooth dealings between US and India given their past tariff disputes and other policy differences, analysts observe
