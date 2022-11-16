A news broadcast in Hong Kong shows Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Bali on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Top US-China panel urges halt to normal trade relations if no WTO compliance
- Congress also recommended to put more manpower into preparing for economic pain and military resistance to Beijing if Taiwan attacked
- Sweeping annual report indicates US must ‘take resolute steps to preserve and defend our interests and ideals’, chairman says
