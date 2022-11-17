Former US president Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
US-China relations
China

Donald Trump announces 2024 bid for US presidency, vows to cut ‘dependence on China’

  • Third run for Oval Office will face opposition from own Republican Party after lacklustre midterm election results for candidates he backed
  • Former president who steered US into direct economic confrontation with China undeterred by impeachment and ongoing January 6 probe

Robert Delaney
Updated: 1:05am, 17 Nov, 2022

