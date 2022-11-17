The report by the Congressional-Executive Commission on China comes as the US scrutinises the activities of people of Chinese origin in the US. Photo: Reuters
China’s efforts in US and elsewhere to reach and silence critics merit greater attention: US panel

  • Passport controls, smear campaigns and abuse of Interpol cited as tactics Beijing has employed, annual congressional report reveals
  • China waged ‘multi-year campaign of transnational repression against critics, Uygurs, and others to stifle criticism’, it says

Bochen Han

Updated: 8:46am, 17 Nov, 2022

