The report by the Congressional-Executive Commission on China comes as the US scrutinises the activities of people of Chinese origin in the US. Photo: Reuters
China’s efforts in US and elsewhere to reach and silence critics merit greater attention: US panel
- Passport controls, smear campaigns and abuse of Interpol cited as tactics Beijing has employed, annual congressional report reveals
- China waged ‘multi-year campaign of transnational repression against critics, Uygurs, and others to stifle criticism’, it says
