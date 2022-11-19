United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai at a news conference at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US and China trade officials meet in Thailand, resuming dialogue on economic policies
- Wang Wentao, China’s commerce minister, and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speak during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok
- The session builds on Monday meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, but neither side mentions the trade-war tariffs that have a focus of friction
