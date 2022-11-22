The European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, has seen no improvement in the human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
The European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, has seen no improvement in the human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations
China

EU set to renew sanctions on Chinese officials accused of human rights violations in Xinjiang

  • Sanctions target four officials Brussels identified as architects of ‘large-scale surveillance’ of Muslim ethnic minorities in western region
  • European Parliament to debate EU-China relations while pushing for listing of more Chinese officials

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 12:25pm, 22 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, has seen no improvement in the human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
The European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, has seen no improvement in the human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE