High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU will not follow US’ China policy, top diplomat says in fiery debate with lawmakers
- Josep Borrell distanced bloc from Washington’s broad push to ban export of high-end chips seen as attempt to cripple Beijing’s hi-tech sector
- But some lawmakers voiced disappointment in the EU’s perceived softening approach, with one noting ‘low ebb’ in bilateral relations
High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE