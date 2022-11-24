Residents in blue PPE prepare to be transferred from an urban village in Guangzhou, in southern China’s Guangdong province, to a Covid-19 quarantine centre. Photo: AP
Chinese migrant workers stranded in Guangzhou’s Covid-19 homeless crisis

  • Multiple sources say hundreds seek temporary shelter after their release from quarantine, denied access to their homes in Haizhu
  • Most of those affected are from Hubei province in central China but even those who want to go home face challenging delays

Xinlu Liang
Updated: 6:04am, 24 Nov, 2022

