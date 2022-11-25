Entrepreneur Ken Sim has unseated Kennedy Stewart as mayor of Vancouver, the province’s largest city. Photo: Handout
Chinese-Canadian mayors take the municipal reins in British Columbia
- New mayors Ken Sim of Vancouver and Simon Yu of Prince George both have roots in Hong Kong
- Both cities face an array of urban issues, including opioids, homelessness and crime, but voters sought newcomers to tackle them
