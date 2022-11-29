US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns says he has regularly raised concerns about Beijing’s Covid policy with senior officials. Photo: AFP
US embassy in China urges Americans to stock up on daily necessities amid Covid surge and protests

  • Control measures could include residential quarantines, mass testing, transport disruptions and possible family separation, says mission in Beijing
  • ‘We encourage all US citizens to keep a 14-day supply of medications, bottled water, and food’, it adds

Orange Wang
Orange Wang in Washington

Updated: 7:24am, 29 Nov, 2022

