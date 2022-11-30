A screen broadcasts a Chinese state media news segment about German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on November 4. Photo: Reuters
Europe-US resolve on China proves short-lived ahead of key meetings in Beijing and Washington
- Most EU countries ‘don’t want to have to choose’ and ‘don’t want a world that is split into two camps’, says the bloc’s top diplomat
- European governments have criticised Washington’s economic and China policies, and its leaders are scrambling to meet with President Xi Jinping
