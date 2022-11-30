Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on November 14. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
US-China relations
China

Joe Biden-Xi Jinping meeting at G20 sets stage for improved communications, says White House official

  • The talks paved the way for more in-person engagements and renewed efforts on challenges like climate change, according to a US deputy national security adviser
  • In-person discussions between the countries’ senior officials in finance, trade, climate change and defence followed Xi and Biden’s meeting

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:34am, 30 Nov, 2022

