Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on November 14. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Joe Biden-Xi Jinping meeting at G20 sets stage for improved communications, says White House official
- The talks paved the way for more in-person engagements and renewed efforts on challenges like climate change, according to a US deputy national security adviser
- In-person discussions between the countries’ senior officials in finance, trade, climate change and defence followed Xi and Biden’s meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on November 14. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS