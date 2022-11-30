US Senator Chuck Schumer introduced the provision to the National Defence Authorisation Act in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Senate leader seeks support to bar business with China semiconductor manufacturers
- ‘We need our government and our economy to rely on chips made right here in America’, says Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York
- Amendment would limit federal procurement of products or services using chips produced by Chinese giants like SMIC and YMTC
