US Senator Chuck Schumer introduced the provision to the National Defence Authorisation Act in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations
China

US Senate leader seeks support to bar business with China semiconductor manufacturers

  • ‘We need our government and our economy to rely on chips made right here in America’, says Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York
  • Amendment would limit federal procurement of products or services using chips produced by Chinese giants like SMIC and YMTC

Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 7:00am, 30 Nov, 2022

