US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns attends the World Peace Forum at Tsinghua University in Beijing on July 4. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China

Top US envoy to China says zero-Covid restrictions block access to Americans, possibly violating agreement

  • Ambassador Nicholas Burns suggested that his missions’ inability to visit US prisoners in China violates 1980 consular agreement
  • Taiwan is ‘at the centre’ of US-China disagreements, he said, adding that ‘we want a peaceful relationship’

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 10:41am, 30 Nov, 2022

