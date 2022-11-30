Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin died in Shanghai aged 96. He remained influential in the Communist Party for a decade after he stepped down as president. Photo: Reuters
Jiang Zemin: the president who took China from Tiananmen pariah to rising power
- Jiang is hailed for mending ties with the West, the handover of Hong Kong, modernising the Communist Party at home and a successful bid to host Olympics
- In a country led by inscrutable politicians, charismatic ‘Uncle Toad’ came to be admired for his distinctive appearance and idiosyncratic diplomacy
