Chinese television broadcasts news of former president Jiang Zemin’s death on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese television broadcasts news of former president Jiang Zemin’s death on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Jiang Zemin
China

US, Britain and India remain silent about death of Jiang Zemin

  • The UN Security Council and many of its members express condolences to China after the former president’s death, but not Washington, Delhi or London
  • European Council President Charles Michel, who is due to arrive in Beijing on Thursday for meetings with China’s top leadership, tweeted a message of sympathy

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 5:37am, 1 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese television broadcasts news of former president Jiang Zemin’s death on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese television broadcasts news of former president Jiang Zemin’s death on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE