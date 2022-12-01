Chinese television broadcasts news of former president Jiang Zemin’s death on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US, Britain and India remain silent about death of Jiang Zemin
- The UN Security Council and many of its members express condolences to China after the former president’s death, but not Washington, Delhi or London
- European Council President Charles Michel, who is due to arrive in Beijing on Thursday for meetings with China’s top leadership, tweeted a message of sympathy
