Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, speaks in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell says China’s strict ‘zero-Covid’ policy hinders global supply chain
- The top US central banker also says smaller interest rate increases are likely and could start as soon as the Federal Reserve’s meeting in December
- Prices of goods manufactured or assembled in China are affected when it has shutdowns in regions deeply connected to the world economy, Powell says
