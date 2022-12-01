Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, speaks in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell says China’s strict ‘zero-Covid’ policy hinders global supply chain

  • The top US central banker also says smaller interest rate increases are likely and could start as soon as the Federal Reserve’s meeting in December
  • Prices of goods manufactured or assembled in China are affected when it has shutdowns in regions deeply connected to the world economy, Powell says

Orange Wang in Washington

Updated: 7:27am, 1 Dec, 2022

