Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong has opened its doors to the public to mourn the death of Chinese leader Jiang Zemin , while local authorities flew the national and city flags at half-mast. The liaison office said on Thursday that the funeral hall in its Sai Wan complex would open in the afternoon to allow mourners to pay tribute from 9.30am to 12pm, and 2.30pm to 5.30pm daily. The service will last until Tuesday, when the commemoration ceremony is expected to take place in the Chinese capital, according to the office. But the office told the public to book in advance because of strict social-distancing rules. “For those who cannot pay tribute in person, they can express their commemoration through a call or letter of condolence or lay flowers outside our building,” it said. Mourners will have to use the government’s risk-exposure “Leave Home Safe” app, display a blue health code, present a negative rapid antigen test, possess a polymerase chain reaction test result from the last 24 hours and show proof of body temperature taken on the day, according to the office. ‘A shining pearl’: how Jiang Zemin’s warmth towards Hong Kong shone through Solemn attire is expected, while bags are not allowed. The office added that mourners were also required to wear an N95 mask or gear of high protective grade. Jiang, seen as the biggest driving force behind China’s opening up and its cultivation of warm ties with the United States during his presidency between 1993 and 2003, died of leukaemia and multiple organ failure on Wednesday at noon, according to state news agency Xinhua. He was the first Chinese head of state to set foot in Hong Kong, visiting the city in 1997 to witness its return to China, marking the end of 156 years of British colonial rule. Years later, Jiang counted the return among his proudest achievements. US, Britain and India remain silent about death of Jiang Zemin Government premises in Hong Kong joined their counterparts in mainland China in flying national flags at half-mast on Thursday, alongside the city’s Legislative Council and court buildings. The Hong Kong government switched its website colours to black and white on Wednesday to commemorate Jiang’s death. Individual officials and pro-Beijing politicians also made similar moves on their social media pages.