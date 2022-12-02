A woman lights a candle for the victims of a deadly fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, during a solidarity protest outside the Chinese embassy in London on Monday. Photo: Kyodo
China-UK relations
China

London council rejects application to relocate Chinese embassy to site near Tower of London

  • China’s government bought the former Royal Mint site in East London in 2018
  • The embassy had planned to move from Portland Place in central London to the Whitechapel area

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 6:41am, 2 Dec, 2022

