A woman lights a candle for the victims of a deadly fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, during a solidarity protest outside the Chinese embassy in London on Monday. Photo: Kyodo
London council rejects application to relocate Chinese embassy to site near Tower of London
- China’s government bought the former Royal Mint site in East London in 2018
- The embassy had planned to move from Portland Place in central London to the Whitechapel area
A woman lights a candle for the victims of a deadly fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, during a solidarity protest outside the Chinese embassy in London on Monday. Photo: Kyodo