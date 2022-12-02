US President Joe Biden welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
US President Joe Biden welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
US-China relations
China

Biden signals to Macron openness to Inflation Reduction Act ‘tweaks’ to cut reliance on China

  • Allies close ranks despite differences over climate bill and French president’s earlier criticism of its ‘very aggressive’ provisions
  • Idea was to bolster America’s position when ‘China decided they’re going to no longer sell us computer chips’, says Biden

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 7:41am, 2 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
US President Joe Biden welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE