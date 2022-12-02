US President Joe Biden welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Biden signals to Macron openness to Inflation Reduction Act ‘tweaks’ to cut reliance on China
- Allies close ranks despite differences over climate bill and French president’s earlier criticism of its ‘very aggressive’ provisions
- Idea was to bolster America’s position when ‘China decided they’re going to no longer sell us computer chips’, says Biden
US President Joe Biden welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa