A University of Toronto student from mainland China holds a sign protesting Beijing policies. Photo: Handout
China’s zero-Covid protests
China

Inspired by rare protests on mainland, Chinese students in North America organise and speak out

  • ‘So many of our compatriots can do such a courageous thing, why can’t we?’ says Ava, who attends the University of Toronto
  • Events have taken place or are planned at more than 50 universities in the US and Canada – top destinations for Chinese students

Bochen Han
Bochen Han in Washington

Updated: 7:50am, 2 Dec, 2022

