Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks at a press conference during Australia-US ministerial consultations in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US and Australia deepen defence ties, vowing to counter China’s ‘dangerous and coercive actions’

  • Ministerial meetings involving Blinken, Austin and their opposite numbers lead to announcement of expanded military presence down under
  • ‘We’re at a point now where we need to be building as much cooperation as possible’, says Australian defence chief, citing Taiwan tensions

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 7:50am, 7 Dec, 2022

