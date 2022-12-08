Beijing’s easing of strict “zero-Covid” policies is widely considered good for overall US-China relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
US manufacturers with ties to China applaud easing of Covid-19 restrictions
- But analysts warn that Beijing’s policy change in wake of rare street protests doesn’t necessarily signal stability or a return to the pre-pandemic status quo
- ‘We sense that a crucial corner has been turned on the road to economic recovery,’ says a business group whose members include Apple, Nike and Caterpillar
