Visitors look at Chinese military vehicles carrying Dongfeng-41 and Dongfeng-17 ballistic missiles at the Beijing Exhibition Centre in October. Photo: AP
US military faces ‘most transformative year’ to counter China in Indo-Pacific, says Pentagon

  • Idea is to deter Beijing’s ‘dangerous’ provocations that senior official likens to ‘driving with road rage in a school zone’
  • China is believed to have no set plan for attacking Taiwan, with its timeline heavily dependent on US vigilance

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 4:00am, 9 Dec, 2022

