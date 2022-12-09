Visitors look at Chinese military vehicles carrying Dongfeng-41 and Dongfeng-17 ballistic missiles at the Beijing Exhibition Centre in October. Photo: AP
US military faces ‘most transformative year’ to counter China in Indo-Pacific, says Pentagon
- Idea is to deter Beijing’s ‘dangerous’ provocations that senior official likens to ‘driving with road rage in a school zone’
- China is believed to have no set plan for attacking Taiwan, with its timeline heavily dependent on US vigilance
