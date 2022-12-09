House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is expected to become the new House speaker in January, said on Tuesday that he would name Representative Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin to lead a new select committee on China. Photo: Reuters
Likely US House speaker promotes China panel, naming an ardent hawk as its chair
- House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, expected to replace Nancy Pelosi in January, calls for committee to ‘fight against the Chinese Communist Party’
- For chairman, McCarthy picks Representative Mike Gallagher, who has introduced legislation to force tax-exempt groups to divest holdings in Chinese companies
