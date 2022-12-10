US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor in Pretoria in August. Blinken has visited Africa three times in the last year as the Biden administration ramps up its engagement with the continent. Photo: Reuters
At first US-Africa summit in years, China and its inroads on the continent expected to cast long shadow
- While Washington’s engagement with the continent fell silent, Beijing steadily expanded its economic investment and bilateral trade, analysts say
- Summit gathering 49 government leaders and African Union Commission follows recent US push for greater Africa stature
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor in Pretoria in August. Blinken has visited Africa three times in the last year as the Biden administration ramps up its engagement with the continent. Photo: Reuters