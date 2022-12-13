US President Joe Biden speaks at a ceremony celebrating construction of a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co factory in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo
US-China relations
China

China files WTO suit against US over chip export controls, saying policy is ‘trade protectionism’

  • Beijing’s complaint filed with dispute-settlement body accuses Washington of overstretching ‘notion of national security’ and hindering normal trade
  • Move comes as US seeks allies’ backing of restrictions and as Taiwanese chips giant deepens investment in Arizona

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 8:03am, 13 Dec, 2022

