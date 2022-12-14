The US established two congressional panels in the early 2000s to strengthen scrutiny of Beijing’s governance after China was admitted to the WTO. Photo: Reuters
China has taken advantage of trade and human rights ‘delinking’ 20 years ago, say US lawmakers
- Washington gave Beijing a ‘blank check’ that led to big business prospering at the expense of small companies and American workers, says Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Developments in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang are cited as examples of China’s suppression of human rights
The US established two congressional panels in the early 2000s to strengthen scrutiny of Beijing’s governance after China was admitted to the WTO. Photo: Reuters