The case in the US District Court of Massachusetts follows a number of others alleging that Chinese nationals harassed US residents. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China

Chinese music student in US arrested for stalking and harassing pro-democracy activist

  • Justice Department says he noticed someone posting fliers in Boston with messages that read ‘Stand with Chinese People’ and ‘We Want Freedom’
  • Alleged threatening behaviour ‘was an attempt to silence and intimidate the activist’s expressed views dissenting of the PRC’, says US attorney

Mark MagnierRobert Delaney
Mark Magnier in New Yorkand Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 8:21am, 15 Dec, 2022

