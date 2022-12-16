The US Commerce Department’s latest update to its Entity List is meant to sideline China from the global hi-tech supply chain. Image: Shutterstock
US adds 36 Chinese companies to export blacklist, including country’s top flash memory chip maker
- Decision meant to restrict Beijing’s ability to leverage technologies for ‘military modernisation and human rights abuses’
- Biden administration also removed 25 Chinese firms from another trade watch list after successful end-user checks
