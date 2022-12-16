The US Commerce Department’s latest update to its Entity List is meant to sideline China from the global hi-tech supply chain. Image: Shutterstock
The US Commerce Department’s latest update to its Entity List is meant to sideline China from the global hi-tech supply chain. Image: Shutterstock
US-China relations
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China

US adds 36 Chinese companies to export blacklist, including country’s top flash memory chip maker

  • Decision meant to restrict Beijing’s ability to leverage technologies for ‘military modernisation and human rights abuses’
  • Biden administration also removed 25 Chinese firms from another trade watch list after successful end-user checks

Orange Wang
Orange Wang in Washington

Updated: 6:11am, 16 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The US Commerce Department’s latest update to its Entity List is meant to sideline China from the global hi-tech supply chain. Image: Shutterstock
The US Commerce Department’s latest update to its Entity List is meant to sideline China from the global hi-tech supply chain. Image: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE