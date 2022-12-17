Washington launched an Office of China Coordination to ensure “nimbler and more consistent policy” and called for stronger military-industrial supply chains to meet the “pacing challenge” that Beijing represents, top US officials said on Friday. The new State Department office will help ensure the administration’s China strategy is effectively implemented, the agency said. The administration of President Joe Biden has spent the past two years crafting policy architecture to strengthen alliances, reboot US competitiveness, exit “endless wars” and cut off leading semiconductor technology to China’s military . But it also wants to engage with the People’s Republic of China to keep competition within bounds and, where possible, cooperate on climate and other global issues following Biden and President Xi Jinping ’s November meeting in Indonesia , said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. “It doesn’t erase the difficulties, the tensions, the potential for crises that needs to be managed very carefully through effective communications channels,” added Sullivan, speaking at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington on Friday. “But it does mean that there is a responsible way to steward the relationship between the US and the PRC and to effectuate a strategy towards the PRC.” The administration’s awkward balancing act was on display with the new and long-awaited State Department “China house” coordination office announced on Friday. Its mandate is to “successfully execute” US China policy but also “responsibly manage” competition involving “the most complex and consequential geopolitical challenge we face”, the agency said. Sullivan, a Carnegie fellow before joining the administration, said an underappreciated yet significant priority in 2023 would involve strengthening the US military-industrial supply chain. In September, the Pentagon said it would temporarily halt F-35 fighter aircraft deliveries after learning that a magnet in its engine came from China. New US B-21 stealth bomber heightens strike gap with China This strengthening is meant to ensure that “we are not able to be coerced by adversaries at a moment to geopolitical peril by any country being able to turn off some essential goods coming to the US”, Sullivan said. Sullivan shared his remarks on Friday at the halfway point of the administration’s four-year term. Biden emerged from midterm elections stronger than expected even as he grapples with low polling results and a soon-to-be divided Congress that is likely to undercut his legislative agenda. Without mentioning ex-president Donald Trump by name, Sullivan said the Biden administration had worked to reverse Trump’s America-first policies and high-profile disputes with Europe to better meet the competitive challenge China posed. In the past year, Biden has hosted all of the leaders of Africa , the Americas, Southeast Asia and Pacific Island countries in addition to attending G7 and G20 summits and working to expand and bolster Nato . Why senior US team’s China visit is unlikely to bring a full thaw in ties “The United States is going to play the long game against both geopolitical competition and the transactional challenges of our time,” Sullivan said. “We have made these kinds of down payments.” The Yale University graduate has emerged as one of the administration’s most hardline officials towards China, helping frame cutting-edge semiconductor exports as a fundamental military – and related economic – threat to US national security. Nine days after the administration took office in January 2021, Sullivan was already warning that the US would need to “impose costs” on China for its human rights record and “the bellicosity and threats it is projecting towards Taiwan ”. On Thursday, in the latest blow to China’s tech ambitions, the administration added Chinese memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co and 21 “major” Chinese players in the artificial intelligence chip sector to a trade blacklist, broadening its crackdown on China’s semiconductor industry. But the US also has enormous work to do to get its own house in order. Its democracy came under exceptional strain after Trump loyalists stormed the US Capitol on January 6 last year; it faces decades of underinvestment in infrastructure, education and its industrial base; and its military-industrial supply chains were revealed by the coronavirus pandemic to be as vulnerable as those for masks and hospital gowns, given China’s role as the world’s factory floor. Sullivan on Friday sought to put a positive spin on recent US shortcomings. He said the administration’s disastrous withdrawal last year from Afghanistan after two decades in the country naturally resulted in “significant challenges”, but it was a necessary decision to focus on the rest of Asia and Ukraine . The January 6 attack on the Capitol and on US democracy, Sullivan added, allowed Biden to “have honest conversations with countries suffering from their own democratic deficits or their own democratic failings without sounding like we’re imposing, dictating, lecturing. So we come at this with humility”. Sullivan also said Europe, which has accused Washington of unfairly favouring US companies in the US$430 billion Inflation Reduction Act , would find the law was “much more of an opportunity than an irritant” as it gets rolled out. Biden tells Macron ‘Made in America’ law fixable as both eye China At its two-year mark, the administration’s China policy is increasingly confronting trade-offs, analysts said. Even as it seeks a tougher line on China, it wants to pursue this along with allies, which entails compromise and adjustments to account for other countries’ national interests. Officials in Washington have found “they can’t always have their cake and eat it too”, said Evan Feigenbaum, a Carnegie vice-president and former State Department official. “They can be more unilateral and more confrontational, or they can be more multilateral but they have to be less confrontational.” Many developing countries “touch the Chinese elephant in very different ways because their goals and their agendas and their aspirations are around growth, employment, opportunity, upskilling”, added Feigenbaum. “And in many cases, the Chinese offering is still very appealing.” Even as the administration frames its China policy through a national security lens, it too often falls short in laying out economic measures that entice Asian countries, others said. China meets with US firms as it seeks to restore confidence, boost growth “What America’s friends in Asia and elsewhere are pleading for is an economic strategy,” said Kori Schake, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. “They do not want it characterised as a major military confrontation.” During their G20 meeting last month in Indonesia, Biden and Xi agreed to keep communications open at various levels, including a planned visit to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in early 2023. As part of this modest easing of tensions, China’s ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, met on Thursday with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. And at a press conference on Friday, Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said the two sides pledged to communicate and coordinate on macroeconomic policies as well as China-US economic and trade relations, among other issues. US talks of teaming up with China, but analysts remain pessimistic about ties But Liu also criticised the US over arms sales to Taiwan and for sanctioning Chinese officials and companies . “We hope that the US will stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, damaging China’s interests, and smearing China’s image,” he said. “Managing and stabilising China-US relations is an ongoing process to which there is no end.” The Office of China Coordination replaces the China Desk, which was already the State Department’s largest individual country section. It will continue to be overseen by Rick Waters, the deputy assistant secretary of state for China, Taiwan and Mongolia . The new structure will give every regional bureau and the country they work with a direct line to senior State Department officials handling the China portfolio, an official said on background. Additional reporting by Orange Wang