US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Japan’s shift in national security and defence strategies on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US officials hail Japan’s national security and defence shifts as good for Indo-Pacific stability
- ‘Japan’s new documents reshape the ability of our alliance to promote peace and protect the rules-based order,’ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says
- Citing China’s perceived threat, Japan’s cabinet approves new defence and national security strategies and effectively doubles the planned security budget
